Revealed: The best bakery on the Northern Rivers

THE best bakery on the Northern Rivers has been revealed.

Last night we posed the question on our Facebook page to give locals a chance to give their favourite bakery a fun shout out, and our readers heartily answered, 'voting' with a comment stating their favourite bakery in the region.

As of 8.30am this morning, a whopping 58 comments signalled that Nimbin Bakery was your favourite place to grab a cake, pie, or freshly cooked loaf of bread.

Many added additional praise to their comments.

"Great food, great coffee and the staff are fantastic. They also go out of their way to cater for the special orders of their special community. Try the hippy spelt bread," Lismore councillor Neil Marks said.

"Nimbin bakery where they grind their own flour for some of the breads, and don't get me started about their chunky pies," Christine Howard said.

"Amazing breads, pies, cakes and goodies. Awesome staff who are very friendly. Always friendly. Best pies in the region," Kat Rina said.

"Nimbin bakery is awesome, definitely the best staff and I love their sandwiches. The bread is always fresh and soft and they really cater to the community, not to mention they are really fairly priced," Sarah Jakeman said.

"Nimbin bakery is by far the best bakery in this region, foods amazing and staff are awesome," Sarah Ann said.

"Clean. Friendly. Tasty. Caring. Prompt. You can't beat that!" Tracey Davis said.

Coming in second place with 27 votes was Dave's Bakehouse Kyogle, in third was South Side Hot Bread in Lismore with 13 votes, followed by Steve's Bakery and Cake Shop in Lismore with 12 votes, and then Brumby's Bakery in Ballina with seven votes.

Other suggestions rolled in for Country Crumbs in Casino, Henry's Bakery in Lismore, Wicked Delights in Ballina, Babilinos Bakery in Ballina, Snowy's Hot Bread Kitchen in Alstonville, Richies IGA in Ballina, Lennox Head Bakery, Bernies Bakery in Goonellabah and Martin's Hot Bread Kitchen in Ballina.

Nimbin Bakery owner Darren Butcher said he was "pretty chuffed" to hear their business had received so much support.

"I view my role in the community as pretty important and I know it was the community out here that got behind it," he said.

The born and bred Nimbin baker has been in business in the town for five and a half years now.

Mr Butcher said they'd be able to form a good rapport with not only the Nimbin locals, but further afield on the Northern Rivers, as they do business in Lismore and other towns too.

He was quick to point out, however, that it was certainly not an accolade he could claim solo.

"I like the teamwork, it's certainly not me on my own. We've got a hardworking bunch (here)," he said.

Mr Butcher said it was great to see local bakeries getting support in the days of supermarket popularity, and said that the community among local bakers was very supportive rather than competitive.

However he did joke that there was a bit of "family rivalry" between his brother Steve and himself, who are both bakers.

His brother's two bakeries, South Side Hot Bread and Steve's Bakery and Cake Shop, came in third and fourth place respectively.