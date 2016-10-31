REVEALED: Name of Ballina's new super school

IT'S BALLINA COAST HIGH SCHOOL: NSW Assistant Minister for Education, Leslie Williams (second from left), joined by Ben Franklin MLC and students modelling the uniforms of the new Ballina high school.

THE new high school in Ballina will be called Ballina Coast High School, it was announced today.

The NSW Assistant Minister for Education, Leslie Williams, unveiled the new name, logo and uniforms for the new school which is set to open at the current Ballina High School site in 2019.

"The traditional weatherboard and brick buildings will give way to the latest in educational architecture," she said.

Former Ballina High student, Janelle Moss, who was campaigning for the name Ballina High to be retained, said she was happy with the new name.

There were more than 10 suggestions for the name for the $40m school, which will see Ballina High and Southern Cross 7-12 combined.

The Richmond Valley Network director of public schools NSW, Peter Campbell, said the cohort of students completing their HSC next year will be the last under the current names of the two public high schools in Ballina.

He said the new school name will come into play in 2018.

But he said the new uniform was designed so that parents would only have to buy a new top.

Students moving into Year 7 next year can buy the new uniform, while current students can wear their existing uniforms until the new school opens in 2019.

Mr Campbell said the principal for the new school hasn't been decided, and some teachers will have to be transferred when the new school opens, but there wouldn't be any teaching job losses with the duplication of some roles.

Current Southern Cross School K-12 principal, Janeen Silock, is a former student and staff member of Ballina High School.

Speaking at Monday's announcement, she said "schools are a not about a building; they're about learning."

She said the new school would "create a celebration of learning."

While the announcement of the new high school last year came as a surprise to the community, Mr Campbell said he expected about 900 to 1000 enrolments in 2019.

He conceded there had been some angst in the community about amalgamating the two schools, but there hadn't been any drop in enrolments as a result of those concerns.

Demountable classrooms will be placed at Southern Cross School to cater for the combining of the two school populations next year.