REVEALED: Lingerie chain to open store in Lismore

A Cotton On shop will soon be coming to Lismore Square

WOMEN will soon have another buy option for their lingerie, sleepwear, activewear or swimwear, as the Cotton On Body chain moves into Lismore Square.

The store is set to open in March, becoming the only one south of Tweed and north of Coffs Harbour.

Cotton On Group is now hiring a manager and team member for the upcoming store.

"Take charge of our Lismore store and your career by developing your team to become retail superstars like yourself,” the store manager job description read.

The team member job description read: "This is your chance to get some great retail experience, a good casual study job or even start your career with an Australian born retail giant.”

Australian-owned Cotton On Group launched its first store in Geelong in 1991.

Its expansion continued before Cotton On Kids began in 2005.

Two years later Factorie and Cotton On Body were launched, Rubi shoes followed in 2008 then Typo in 2009.

There are now 300 Cotton On Body stores around the world and there are plans to establish 70 more this year.