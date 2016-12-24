REVEALED: Huge increase in visitors to the North Coast

FIGURES released by Tourism Research Australia reinforce the North Coast as a popular holiday destination for Australian holidaymakers.

The National Visitor Survey reveals that just over five million people visited locations in the Richmond electorate in the 12 months to the end of September this year, an increase of 11% on the previous 12 months and 15% increase over three years.

The Nationals' Duty Senator for Richmond John Williams said the visitation was a massive boost to the economy.

He said it was estimated the holidaymakers spent $2.775 billion or an average of $546 each.

This was a 12% increase on the preceding year and 14% increase over three years.

Senator Williams said it was good to see more Australians preferring to holiday at home because it helped create more jobs.