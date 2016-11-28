REVEALED: 10 new businesses on the Northern Rivers

WE LOVE to see new businesses opening in our area. Check out our list of 10 open/opening soon stores, practices and studios around the region.
Open for business: Anyone into those geekier things of life will be happy to know there's a new pop culture shop in Lismore Shopping Square. Complete with board games, bobble heads, toys, figures, comics, clothing and collectables.
2) Sushi Kuni
Open for business: The previous owners of Sushi Kuni Ballina have branched out to Lismore Central. This sushi train style restaurant had a huge launch earlier this month.
3) Bytes Bio-Dentistry Lismore
Coming soon: Magellan St will become the home of a new dental surgery. Keep your eyes peeled on the former Magella Rose space located near Mecca Cafe and Pie Cart.
4) North Coast Radiology
Open for business: A new practice has opened at East Point Shopping Village on the corner of Ballina Rd and Holland St, Goonellabah. It joins the established northern NSW centres in Lismore, Byron Bay, Ballina, Casino, Grafton and Maclean.
Open for business: Laneway Design is not a new business, but the owner, Luke Delv, will soon open the doors to his first shopfront. Laneway Design is a handmade furniture business that uses locally sourced timber. Located at 4 The Terrace, Brunswick Heads.
6) Lismore Toyota
Open for business: Lismore Toyota opened the doors to its new dealership last week. The huge centre is located at 73 Kraus Ave near the Lismore Airport.
Open for business: Moonshine Coffee began in Byron Bay and has recently expanded out to include a coffee shop and roasting facility in Federal. The business owners source their coffee from at home and abroad.
Open for business: Partners Dr Santosh Joy, Ajay Coutinho and Dr Phillida Noronha recently opened their sixth branch at 48 Woodburn Street.
9) Combi
Open for business: A hip cafe on Fletcher street in Byron Bay. Specialising in organic, raw foods including homemade donuts, cakes and meals.
10) Tony Pepperoni: Pizza and Pasta
Open for business: Evans Head residents are excited about this new pizza and pasta option, specialising in free delivery to your Evans Head home or function. They will also deliver to Woodburn for an added cost. There are 13 pizzas to choose from and six pasta options.