REVEALED: 10 new businesses on the Northern Rivers

WE LOVE to see new businesses opening in our area. Check out our list of 10 open/opening soon stores, practices and studios around the region.

1) ZiNG Pop Culture

ZiNG Pop Culture has branched out to Lismore. Contributed

Open for business: Anyone into those geekier things of life will be happy to know there's a new pop culture shop in Lismore Shopping Square. Complete with board games, bobble heads, toys, figures, comics, clothing and collectables.

2) Sushi Kuni

Open for business: The previous owners of Sushi Kuni Ballina have branched out to Lismore Central. This sushi train style restaurant had a huge launch earlier this month.

RELATED: New sushi shop opens its doors in Lismore

3) Bytes Bio-Dentistry Lismore

There's a new dental surgery coming to Magellan St, Lismore. Bev Lacey

Coming soon: Magellan St will become the home of a new dental surgery. Keep your eyes peeled on the former Magella Rose space located near Mecca Cafe and Pie Cart.

4) North Coast Radiology

North Coast Radiology has expanded into Goonellabah. Contributed

Open for business: A new practice has opened at East Point Shopping Village on the corner of Ballina Rd and Holland St, Goonellabah. It joins the established northern NSW centres in Lismore, Byron Bay, Ballina, Casino, Grafton and Maclean.

5) Laneway Design

Luke Delv opened the Laneway Design shopfront in Brunswick Heads earlier this month. Laneway Design Facebook Page

Open for business: Laneway Design is not a new business, but the owner, Luke Delv, will soon open the doors to his first shopfront. Laneway Design is a handmade furniture business that uses locally sourced timber. Located at 4 The Terrace, Brunswick Heads.

6) Lismore Toyota

The new dealership opened last week at 73 Kraus Ave, near the Lismore Airport. Lismore Toyota Facebook page

Open for business: Lismore Toyota opened the doors to its new dealership last week. The huge centre is located at 73 Kraus Ave near the Lismore Airport.

7) Moonshine Coffee Roastery

Moonshine Coffee Roasters employee Jack Deacon. Susanna Freymark

Open for business: Moonshine Coffee began in Byron Bay and has recently expanded out to include a coffee shop and roasting facility in Federal. The business owners source their coffee from at home and abroad.

8) Happy Smiles, Evans Head

Tiffany Chen, dentist, Renee Marsden, practice manager, Talitha Rogers, dental assistant and Kirralee Corby, reception make up some of the team at the new dental service in Evans Head. Samantha Elley

Open for business: Partners Dr Santosh Joy, Ajay Coutinho and Dr Phillida Noronha recently opened their sixth branch at 48 Woodburn Street.

9) Combi

Open for business: A hip cafe on Fletcher street in Byron Bay. Specialising in organic, raw foods including homemade donuts, cakes and meals.

10) Tony Pepperoni: Pizza and Pasta

Tony Pepperoni: Pizza and Pasta, opened in Evans Head this month. Contributed

Open for business: Evans Head residents are excited about this new pizza and pasta option, specialising in free delivery to your Evans Head home or function. They will also deliver to Woodburn for an added cost. There are 13 pizzas to choose from and six pasta options.