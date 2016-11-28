29°
News

REVEALED: 10 new businesses on the Northern Rivers

Cathryn Mclauchlan
| 28th Nov 2016 2:00 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WE LOVE to see new businesses opening in our area. Check out our list of 10 open/opening soon stores, practices and studios around the region.

1) ZiNG Pop Culture

ZiNG Pop Culture has branched out to Lismore.
ZiNG Pop Culture has branched out to Lismore. Contributed

Open for business: Anyone into those geekier things of life will be happy to know there's a new pop culture shop in Lismore Shopping Square. Complete with board games, bobble heads, toys, figures, comics, clothing and collectables.

 

2) Sushi Kuni

Open for business: The previous owners of Sushi Kuni Ballina have branched out to Lismore Central. This sushi train style restaurant had a huge launch earlier this month.

RELATED: New sushi shop opens its doors in Lismore

 

3) Bytes Bio-Dentistry Lismore

There&#39;s a new dental surgery coming to Magellan St, Lismore.
There's a new dental surgery coming to Magellan St, Lismore. Bev Lacey

Coming soon: Magellan St will become the home of a new dental surgery. Keep your eyes peeled on the former Magella Rose space located near Mecca Cafe and Pie Cart.

 

4) North Coast Radiology

North Coast Radiology has expanded into Goonellabah.
North Coast Radiology has expanded into Goonellabah. Contributed

Open for business: A new practice has opened at East Point Shopping Village on the corner of Ballina Rd and Holland St, Goonellabah. It joins the established northern NSW centres in Lismore, Byron Bay, Ballina, Casino, Grafton and Maclean.

 

5) Laneway Design

Luke Delv opened the Laneway Design shopfront in Brunswick Heads earlier this month.
Luke Delv opened the Laneway Design shopfront in Brunswick Heads earlier this month. Laneway Design Facebook Page

Open for business: Laneway Design is not a new business, but the owner, Luke Delv, will soon open the doors to his first shopfront. Laneway Design is a handmade furniture business that uses locally sourced timber. Located at 4 The Terrace, Brunswick Heads.

 

6) Lismore Toyota

The new dealership opened last week at 73 Kraus Ave, near the Lismore Airport.
The new dealership opened last week at 73 Kraus Ave, near the Lismore Airport. Lismore Toyota Facebook page

Open for business: Lismore Toyota opened the doors to its new dealership last week. The huge centre is located at 73 Kraus Ave near the Lismore Airport.

 

7) Moonshine Coffee Roastery

Moonshine Coffee Roasters employee Jack Deacon.
Moonshine Coffee Roasters employee Jack Deacon. Susanna Freymark

Open for business: Moonshine Coffee began in Byron Bay and has recently expanded out to include a coffee shop and roasting facility in Federal. The business owners source their coffee from at home and abroad.

 

8) Happy Smiles, Evans Head

Tiffany Chen, dentist, Renee Marsden, practice manager, Talitha Rogers, dental assistant and Kirralee Corby, reception make up some of the team at the new dental service in Evans Head.
Tiffany Chen, dentist, Renee Marsden, practice manager, Talitha Rogers, dental assistant and Kirralee Corby, reception make up some of the team at the new dental service in Evans Head. Samantha Elley

Open for business: Partners Dr Santosh Joy, Ajay Coutinho and Dr Phillida Noronha recently opened their sixth branch at 48 Woodburn Street.

 

9) Combi

Open for business: A hip cafe on Fletcher street in Byron Bay. Specialising in organic, raw foods including homemade donuts, cakes and meals.

 

10) Tony Pepperoni: Pizza and Pasta

Tony Pepperoni: Pizza and Pasta, opened in Evans Head this month.
Tony Pepperoni: Pizza and Pasta, opened in Evans Head this month. Contributed

Open for business: Evans Head residents are excited about this new pizza and pasta option, specialising in free delivery to your Evans Head home or function. They will also deliver to Woodburn for an added cost. There are 13 pizzas to choose from and six pasta options.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  business health restaurants

Inquest into baby's tragic death starts at Ballina court

Inquest into baby's tragic death starts at Ballina court

CIRCUMSTANCES leading up to the death of the newborn boy, including his mother's traumatic birth experience, will be investigated during a week-long inquest.

Step away from the tinsel... it's still too early for Christmas

Just a friendly reminder - it's still November.

I thought we were meant to wait until December to put up decorations

Lismore GP faces 39 sex and assault charges against 18 women

Glenn Allan Taylor, 61, leaves Lismore Local Court on November 28, 2016.

Some of the offences date back almost 20 years

CANCELLED: Iconic BBC TV show no longer coming to the area

FAVORITES: three of the Antiques Roadshow's most familiar faces, Hilary Kay, Paul Atterbury and Ronnie Archer-Morgan are touring Australia next year.

Sorry Lismore, there have been some "unforeseen circumstances"

Local Partners

Mayor wants community to stay; council don't have the funds

"Please don't underestimate the power of a phone call. Please don't underestimate the power of gathering a few friends together and making some pitch.”

Man struck by aircraft propeller flown to hospital

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter and NSW Ambulance Service attended the scene.

Man flown to hospital by Westpac Helicopter

CANCELLED: Iconic BBC TV show no longer coming to the area

FAVORITES: three of the Antiques Roadshow's most familiar faces, Hilary Kay, Paul Atterbury and Ronnie Archer-Morgan are touring Australia next year.

Sorry Lismore, there have been some "unforeseen circumstances"

The Rubens are ready to rock the region... twice

RUBENS: The band is coming to the area for two free shows.

Their song Hoops reached number one in the 2015 Hottest 100

Review: Dreamland by NORPA could not be better

ON STAGE: A performance of Dreamland by NORPA at Eureka Hall with actors Kirk Page, Katia Molino, Darcy Grant, Phil Blackman and Toni Scanlon.

Arguably the best local production of the year

Not just jocks: Aussie hero to become Captain Underpants?

Not just jocks: Aussie hero to become Captain Underpants?

VIRAL video star Daniel McConnell in talks to star in his own movie.

My Woman by Angel

INNER STRENGTH: Angel Olsen is an American folk and indie rock singer and guitarist.

Angel Olsen

Blac Chyna drops 10kg in 2 weeks after baby

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna has lost more than 10 kilos since giving birth

CANCELLED: Iconic BBC TV show no longer coming to the area

FAVORITES: three of the Antiques Roadshow's most familiar faces, Hilary Kay, Paul Atterbury and Ronnie Archer-Morgan are touring Australia next year.

Sorry Lismore, there have been some "unforeseen circumstances"

Phil Collins doubts the moon landings actually happened

Phil Collins doesn't believe the moon landings took place

Local students get Spectacular

Talented local students flooded the newer bigger Schools Spectacular arena stage with a kaleidoscope of colourful dance and music.

Local kids in biggest and one of the best Schools Spectaculars ever

The Rubens are ready to rock the region... twice

RUBENS: The band is coming to the area for two free shows.

Their song Hoops reached number one in the 2015 Hottest 100

The Quality Entertainer

1 Mahr Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

Enter via a paved walkway through the garden to this private and generous master built home which makes the most of natural light and the Byron climate for outdoor...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,650,000

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

Breathtaking Panoramic Ocean and Rural Views

16 James View Court, Coorabell 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,295,000

Nestled just below the Coolamon Scenic escarpment sits this 5 acre property offering peace, privacy and spectacular views. Enjoy the early morning sunrises over...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 4 $1,400,000

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Boutique Ocean View Homes In Premier Location

"Eminence" Roundhouse Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Town House 3 2 2 $600,000 to...

Proposed strata sub-division in a small exclusive complex, Eminence is the ultimate in architectural style and design. Registrations of interest are open, a...

Elevated, Private and Exclusive 40 Acres With Views To The Ocean

Myocum 2481

Residential Land If you have ever considered building that dream home in the hinterland ... Please call Tara...

If you have ever considered building that dream home in the hinterland where outlook is everything, this is one to not overlook…you could be anywhere! Offered...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. Offers prior to auction will be seriously...

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Nashua 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,850,000 to...

With magnificent 360 degree elevated views, this is the only Byron hinterland hideaway to boast such natural serenity with complete privacy just minutes to...

The Ultimate Lifestyle In The Byron Bay Hinterland

495 Friday Hut Road, Possum Creek 2479

House 5 2 3 $1,850,000

This unique home, a piece of art in itself, is crafted from local blue basalt rock from the caldera of Mt Warning, designed by a master architect and built by a...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

New era of healthcare for the Northern Rivers

Page MP Kevin Hogan, Federal Minister for Health Susan Ley, NSW Premier Mike Baird, NSW Minister for Health Jillian Skinner and Lismore MP Thomas George officially opening Stage 3A of the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment.

New facilities at Lismore Base unveiled by NSW Premier

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!