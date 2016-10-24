Restored vehicles tell vintage tales

RESTORING STORIES: From left, Mick and Angela Mellows, of Cabarita, and Klassic Kustoms owner, Jason Parkes with the Mellows' wedding gift from Angela's late father.

DON'T judge this run-down vintage vehicle by its rusty cover, for it has a very interesting story to tell.

An intriguing tale to be re-told by car restoration specialist, Jason Parkes, by reviving this classic 1945 Pontiac back to its glory days.

The car was brought to him by Mick and Angela Mellows, of Cabarita. The couple's dream hot rod was given to them as a wedding gift by Angela's dad, who owned a wrecking yard in Victoria.

After Angela's dad passed away about 15 years ago, the couple were inspired to do up the Pontiac but their circumstances, including raising their three kids, threw a spanner in their plans.

"Life stepped in and it's been a longer process than expected,” Angela said.

Now, being in Jason's recently opened Klassic Kustoms work shop, Angela said they are excited to see their much-loved hot rod running again.

"The thought of being able to take our kids to their formal in the car or drive them to their weddings or things like that is a lovely thought,” she said.

The couple also plan to open up a bed and breakfast in future, using the car as transport for visitors.

Jason said the sentimental connection owners have with their vintage vehicles drove him to open up his business six months ago.

"We're not just like a smash shop that does a restoration and fill the gaps,” Jason said.

"You just listen to what they customers want and give them what they want in their car.”

Like Mick and Angela, clients from around the country - including a Brisbane food truck - have sought Jason's services.

In the near future, Jason hopes to continue to tap into interested client-bases around Australia.

The rarity of the Pontiac Jason said elevates this job into his top five favourite restorations.

Prior to opening his specialised car restoration business, Jason has restored a variety of cars. His favourite vehicle revival to date was a 1937 Ford convertible, customised to suit the needs of a quadriplegic man.

The Ford came to the shop in pile of parts in a box trailer about five years ago.