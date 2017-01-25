Residents vow to save Kyogle's halls

THEY will stop at nothing to save two of Kyogle's old halls.

Tony Zammit reckons he will camp on the roof of Cedar Point Hall if Kyogle Council goes ahead with the demolition of the 1926 building.

Fellow hall supporter Steve Bell said he would take up residency in the hall.

Behind their jokes, however, is a passion to make the community halls sustainable. They are serious when they say they will resort to an "occupation” if the council's planned demolition goes ahead.

Tenders have been called for the building of a new history museum in Bloore St. Part of the tender includes the demolition of both the Cedar Point and Horseshoe Creek halls.

Mr Zammit and Mr Bell will meet with the council on February 13 and they plan to present a five-year plan for both halls.

"We will ask council to rescind the first part of the tender,” Mr Zammit said.

"The $20,000 costs to demolish each hall can be used to fix the halls instead.”

Mr Bell was unhappy about the state of the halls.

"I am disgusted to see these halls have been allowed to deteriorate,” he said.

"The council should have maintained them when they took over the trust.”

As well as the demolition costs of $20,000 for each hall there is other money that the community handed to the council when council took control, according to Mr Zammit.

Ten years ago there was $16,000 attached to the Cedar Point Hall and $2600 attached to Horseshoe Creek Hall.

This was money raised by the community and Mr Zammit and Mr Bell would like to see that money returned and used to restore the old halls.

"We have support from seven of the nine councillors,” Mr Zammit said.

The council has previously said the halls were not sustainable.

Part of the vision hall supporters have is to create an historical walkway through the trees at Cedar Point Hall.