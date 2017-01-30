Residents shine light on pedestrian safety concerns

The Dawson St roundabout on Ballina Rd has come under fire from residents who say it is a danger for pedestrians.

A CAMPAIGN to install a new set of traffic lights on Ballina Rd with the aim of improving pedestrian safety is underway.

Girards Hill resident Allison Rainbird launched a petition on change.org after moving to the area.

Ms Rainbird said she never anticipated just how difficult it would be to walk into town, particularly with a six-month-old foster child.

"I live so close, I thought it would be good exercise,” she said.

But walking to town, every time it was kind of like taking your life in your hands.

"(I walk to town) with a child in a pram to attend baby groups ... when you can't cross the road properly it discourages you from walking across.”

Ms Rainbird said crossing Ballina Rd near the Dawson St roundabout was near impossible.

So far 116 people have signed the petition called "Help make Ballina Road safer for pedestrians to cross”.

Ms Rainbird said she had contacted Lismore City Council last year about the intersection.

"They said they had a plan submitted to RMS for traffic lights at that corner but RMS hasn't done anything yet,” she said.

The change.org petition states: "There are two narrow refuge islands that cross Ballina Road in between Wyrallah Road and Molesworth Street but these are challenging for pedestrians to use.

"Particularly those with mobility issues, wheelchair users, parents with young children and prams.

"This plan sits with the RMS at Ballina and is yet to be actioned. We are asking for this to be actioned as soon as possible due to the ongoing safety issues that crossing Ballina Road presents”.