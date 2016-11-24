Residents on alert as bushfire burns out of control

FIRE fighters are still battling a bushfire in the Bungawalbyn area and today could be even more of a challenge.

Yesterday fire fighters worked hard to reduce the amount of fire in the landscape on the Thompson's Road fire, the Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers Zone said in a post on their Facebook page.

"The main area of focus remains the Glencoe and Lockleys Road area at Bungawalbyn," the post read.

"It is challenging terrain with boggy marsh areas and very difficult to access.

"Fire fighters from the NSW Rural Fire Service, Forests Corporation and the National Parks and Wildlife Service are continuing to work into the night.

"This fire is not contained at this time however it has not expanded beyond the proposed containment lines.

"Tomorrow (Thursday) will be a very challenging day with southerly winds forecast to possibly reach 50kph in the afternoon.

"Whilst there is no immediate danger to property tonight, people living in this area must remain vigilant tomorrow with the warm temperatures and strong winds forecast.

"If you have not already, install the 'Fires Near Me' app for you smartphone or check for any updates on the RFS website."