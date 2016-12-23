Rescue squad saves pooch trapped for hours in rabbit hole

IT TOOK three squad members, a chainsaw and several hours to rescue a four-year-old Maltese Cross from a rabbit hole.

Kathleen Newman, her kids and Misha the dog were visiting family north of Casino at Stratheden yesterday when they realised something had gone wrong.

"We were up near the house and could hear Misha barking," Ms Newman said.

"She had gone down the rabbit hole, which she always does, and for some reason she got stuck."

She said the rabbit hole was near an old fig tree in the backyard.

"It turned out she was stuck in the roots under the ground," Ms Newman said.

"She would have been there for about an hour before we realised."

Her mother then called the Casino Rescue Squad.

"They had to use a chainsaw to cut away the roots of the tree," Ms Newman said.

The operation took hours, but at about 4pm the squad was finally able to get Misha out.

"At one point we thought we lost her because she was whinging and barking for a couple hours at the start and then she just went quiet," Ms Newman said.

"Eventually we could see her and she was okay, just exhausted.

"It was so hot yesterday, but thankfully it was cool under the ground."

Ms Newman said she wanted to thank the rescue squad and a close friend who came to help Misha.

She said the family would be cementing in the rabbit holes to prevent this from happening again.