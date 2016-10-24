25°
Shark attack: Beaches closed, DPI investigation launched

Claudia Jambor
24th Oct 2016 8:30 AM Updated: 9:40 AM

UPDATE 9.40am: AN investigation into this morning's shark attack has been announced by the Department of Primary Industries.

DPI shark experts will assess the injured surfer's lacerations on his thigh help determine the species of shark.

Marine biologist, Daniel Bucher said the shape of the lacerations and the spacing between them are key factors to identifying the shark.

Mr Bucher said the injured surfer and witnesses of the attack will be also interviewed.

 

UPDATE 9.25am: ALL beaches across Byron Bay including the patrolled Main Beach will remain closed for at least the next 24 hours after a surfer suffered lacerations to his leg when he encountered a shark this morning.

Surf Life Saving NSW have said that the incident occurred at around 7:30am today in the stretch of water between Suffolk Park Beach and Broken Head.

The area was not patrolled at the time.

It is believed that the shark emerged from under the man while he was waiting for a wave.

The man's surfboard took the brunt of the impact with the man also suffering minor lacerations to his leg during the incident.

The man has since sought assistance at a local medical facility where he was driven to by a friend.

Police and Lifeguards have been on-scene clearing the water of swimmers and surfers, and a Duty Officer from Tweed Heads also attended.

Lifeguards from Byron Bay will be conducting a sweep of the beach periodically throughout the morning and the public is urged to avoid the area throughout today.

The species of the shark involved is not known and the matter has been referred to the NSW Department of Primary Industries for further investigation.

A decision on when to reopen the beaches will be made on Tuesday morning after consultation with all stakeholders.

 

UPDATE 9.15am: A SPOKESWOMAN for the Northern NSW Local Area Health District has confirmed that a man has been treated by a local hospital following a shark attack this morning.

The spokeswoman said the man brought himself in to the Byron Central Hospital and was triaged as non-urgent.

He had minor lacerations to the knee area. 

 

UPDATE 8.40am: A PHOTO has surfaced on Facebook following a shark attack this morning at Broken Head. 

The incident occurred around 6.30am at Broken Head, south of Byron Bay and is believed to involve a teenage male surfer.

The surfer was left with a leg injury and a damaged board.

It is unknown what type of shark was involved in the incident, but the beach has been closed.

Local Belinda Holland witnessed the incident and said it was "freaky", the Gold Coast Bulletin reported.

"His board went flying into the area and he had a big chunk out of his leg and side. There was a lot of blood which was pretty freaky."

 

 

MONDAY 8.30am: THERE have been reports of a shark attack at Broken Head Beach this morning.

The attack has been said to have happened about an hour ago. 

More details to come. 

Topics:  shark shark attack

AN investigation into this morning’s shark attack has been announced by the Department of Primary Industries.

