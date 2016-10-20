Repairs under way at Lismore playground destroyed by fire

Work has started to replace the playground equipment in Heritage Park, Lismore, after it was damaged by fire.

THREE months after the playground at Lismore's Heritage Park was destroyed by fire, work has started to replace the equipment.

On the night of July 14, the playground was set on fire and has been closed to the public ever since.

The incident outraged the community, as it is a popular place for families to play.

But former Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell promised the replacement of the playground equipment would be a priority for the council.

"We are getting prices and plan to repair the playground as quickly as possible," she said two weeks after the fire.

Work has now started on the repairs, as these photos show, which were posted on the Heritage Park Railway Facebook page this morning.