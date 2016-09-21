Repairs slow after dramatic crash into Bangalow shops

REPAIRS UNDER WAY: A car crashed into shops in the main street of Bangalow three weeks ago.

THERE'S still some cosmetic damage on the shop front that bore the brunt of a car crash in Bangalow last month, but Elders Real Estate sales administrator Krysten Basso said it's business as usual.

Ms Basso said the team had been back to work on the Monday after the incident.

"We were business as usual apart from the front door,” she said.

"We're still boarded up, waiting for a new window... but definitely open for business.”

Bangalow Pharmacy manager Kerry Buchan said there had been little progress in repairs since the dramatic crash happened three weeks ago.

"We're all a little bit in the dark,” she said. "Nothing's really happened.”

INSIDE OUT: Elders Bangalow has had its shop windows smashed in a car crash on Saturday morning. Hamish Broome

The damage occurred early on Saturday, August 27, when a ute crashed into shops in the main street of Bangalow.

It took out the support staunching on at least three shops and came to rest outside Elders Bangalow.

Byron Shire Council's sustainable development manager, Wayne Bertram, said it was up to business owners to manage the repairs and no approvals were required to repair the damaged veranda posts and shop fronts.

"The only requirement is for the replacement materials and re-painting to match the previously undamaged structures and be consistent with the other heritage buildings in the area,” he said.

"The property owners are aware of this requirement and will no doubt repair the damage as soon as they are able.

Damage shown by the car crash on Saturday night caused when an out of control ute ripped through the historic shopfronts on Bangalow's main street. Hamish Broome

"Once completed, the repairs will need to be certified by a certified structural engineer.”

Sections of the footpath and car park spaces are still cordoned off.

But locals and tourists can still walk up and down the street and access shops.