Remembering our servicemen and women Ballina

A MEMORIAL service will be held at the Ballina cenotaph on November 11 to mark Remembrance Day.

The service, being held by the Ballina RSL Sub-Branch, will start at 10.45am, and a moment's silence will be held at 11am to mark the time when the guns fell silent at the end of the First World War.

The war ended at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.

The war began in 1914, and the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps, known as ANZACS, landed at Gallipoli on April 25, 1915.

The centenary of both those events has passed.

But this year marked 100 years since some of the bloodiest fighting on the Western Front at The Somme.

This tradition was started after the Fisrt World War as at 11am on November 11, 1918, the guns on the Western Front fell silent after more than four years of warfare, due to the Germans calling for an armistice in order to secure a peace settlement.

The moment when hostilities ceased on the Western Front became universally associated with the remembrance of those who had died during the war.