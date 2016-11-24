Remembering Elle with butterflies and colour

BUTTERFLIES and everything pink and purple is the order of the day today in Casino.

In memory of a special little girl, Elle Underhill, who would have turned five and celebrated with a cake that she chose last year, the town has drawn and contributed butterflies to our sister paper the Richmond River Express Examiner.

St Mary's Primary School Casino has decorated the front of the school with butterflies for Elle Underhill. Contributed

Others have worn Elle's favourite colours purple and pink and decorated their areas of work.

It was in December last year that Elle and her sister Elaina were involved in the car crash that took her life.

People have been encouraged to draw butterflies for Elle. Samantha Elley

The Express editor Susanna Freymark asked Casino school children to send in their drawings of butterflies to help remember Underhill family remember their little girl and sister, which were printed in this week's edition.

"I couldn't let (her fifth birthday) go past without doing something,” mum Michelle had said to the Express Examiner in an earlier story.

Richmond River Express Examiner editor Susanna Freymark wears pink butterflies in her hair. Contributed

"To me a fifth birthday is special and Elle even had her birthday cake picked out.”

Tomorrow night the Underhill family are hosting a fundraising dinner at the Casino RSM Club to help raise money for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter who were integral in saving the life of Elaina on that fateful day.