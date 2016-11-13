Recycled water system receives positive feedback

"I USE recycled water for all uses except cooking and drinking, I am very comfortable using it, to me it is clean and odour free."

This was one of a number of similar responses obtained from a recent survey conducted by Ballina Shire Council to gauge the level of satisfaction of local residents who were turned on to recycled water during the service's initial roll out phase in July this year.

According to the survey, a majority of recycled water users were satisfied with the quality of the service, which includes its pressure, clarity and convenience.

"I think the quality is excellent and I support the inclusion of recycled water into our shire over the long term," responded another satisfied local recycled water user.

Council's Strategic Engineer Water and Wastewater Andrew Swan said that he was happy with the level of satisfaction depicted in the survey results but said the level of understanding could be improved.