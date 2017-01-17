RECALL: Plastic pieces found in packaged garlic bread

Assorted garlic breads are being recalled due to plastic pieces found in the product.

PLASTIC pieces have been found in a range of assorted garlic breads.

Premade garlic bread sold through Woolworths, Aldi, FoodWorks, Foodland, IGA and independent stores nationally has been recalled by George Weston Foods.

The products recalled are:

ALDI Me'n'u Garlic Bread Twin Pack 450g - sold in NSW & QLD only. All Use By dates from 01 NOV 16 up to and including the 15 FEB 17

Woolworths Homebrand Garlic Bread 450g- sold nationally. All Use By dates from 01 NOV 16 up to and including the 15 FEB 17

FoodWorks Best Buy Twin Pack Garlic Bread 450g - sold in NSW & QLD. All Julian* dates from 6273 up to and including the 7013 only

Foodland Garlic Bread Twin Pack 450g - sold in SA only. All Julian* dates from 6273 up to and including 7013

IGA Bakers Oven Garlic Bread Minis 4 Pack- sold nationally. All Julian* dates from 6273 up to and including 7013

IGA Bakers Oven Twin Pack Garlic Bread - sold nationally. All Julian* dates from 6273 up to and including 7013

*A Julian Date is a Use By date that appears as printed numbers, eg. 6273, 6 = the year 2016 and 273 = the sequential day of the year.

The products listed below are sold to distributors/wholesalers, and a small number of these may have also been sold as individual units to consumers:

Australian Garlic Bread 11" Catering Single Garlic Bread

Australian Garlic Bread Garlic Bread for One x12

Australian Garlic Bread Baguette with Garlic x12

Australian Garlic Bread 9" Herb Bread

Australian Garlic Bread Catering 9" Garlic Bread

All products are sold nationally with Use By Dates of the 30 MAR 17 up to and including the 13 JUL 17

Package description and size

Loaves are individually wrapped and then packed into cartons as per product specification, 9", 11" and 450g.

If you are concerned about your health you should seek medical advice.

Food products containing foreign matter may cause injury if consumed. Consumers should not eat this product. The products can be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information contact George Weston Foods on 1800 147 613 or via www.georgewestonfoods.com.au