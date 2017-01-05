Ready to cook up a storm and create appetite for life

Maggie Beer is coming to the Northern Rivers to hold workshops.

CELEBRATED cook Maggie Beer will be visiting the Northern Rivers to create an appetite for life.

With a grant from The Yulgilbar Foundation, Maggie Beer is heading to Northern NSW with her program, 'Creating An Appetite For Life'!

Sharing specialised information and workshops Maggie said, "My aim is to inspire and challenge chefs and cooks from regional aged care homes to create wholesome, memorable, low cost meals, every day in their kitchens.”

The Maggie Beer Foundation is sending out an invitation to passionate aged care chefs and cooks residing in Northern NSW, to engage in an intensive, hands-on workshop.

The three separate one-day workshops for chefs and cooks, are limited to 30 chefs and cooks per location, at a cost of $100.

Cooking activities across the day focus on fresh thinking around aged care specific recipes, making the most of the local produce on offer in each region. Chefs and cooks who attend will also have the opportunity to apply for a Wellbeing Gardens Grant; which will support the development of a new garden in their aged care home.

Maggie will also be offer two workshops tailored to those in decision making roles in aged care.

Food For Thought is a workshop dedicated to opening a dialogue with CEOs and managers in aged care in Northern NSW, troubleshooting the issues that may be hampering full flavoured, wholesome food being enjoyed in homes.

Applicants must be from Northern NSW. Spots are limited and applicants can only attend one workshop. For further information contact Steph Busch on (03) 9572 4267 or info@maggiebeerfoundation.org.au.

www.maggiebeerfoundation.