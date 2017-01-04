Frustation unleashed over public swimming pool closures

Readers let loose with their comments regarding access to the public swimming pools.

ON SOME of the hottest days of the Christmas/New Year period we asked why our public swimming pools were closed.

We didn't realise it would unleash so much frustration from our readers.

We had reported while temperatures were nudging 40 degrees, on a public holiday, the public swimming pools in Lismore were closed.

The Lismore Memorial Baths had also been closed for a private function on New Year's Day.

Many of our Facebook posters agreed.

"Unbelievable, good to see our rates being used appropriately," Rachel Essery posted.

"It's a friggin' heatwave and can't use the pools that we, the ratepayer, provides."

Sonja Cottam agreed.

"I don't think its right, ratepayers contribute to the pools yet haven't got access when its needed most." she wrote.

Other residents said they have been experiencing reduced hours.

"Absolutely ridiculous, reduced hours as well. Some people can't get to other towns to swim and they shouldn't have to," Amanda Pickford posted.

Sharon Lampard said, despite having a swim pass, she has had to go to the beach or Alstonville as an alternative.

"I bought a swim pass costing over $230. At least seven days the pool has been entirely closed to me and reduced hours meaning I can't take my kids for an arvo swim," she wrote.

"I was asked to leave GSAC before Christmas as they had their Christmas party on and the pool was unavailable to the public."

Elizabeth Vickers made the point that when the pool is open, it is not always being used to the best of it's capacity.

"I use this pool regularly, and it's basically empty," she wrote.

" I was there last week in the heat and there here maybe 20 people there.

"You wanted to go on New Year's Day because you had nothing else to do. Sorry someone else wanted to actually use it.

"Don't cry because someone else is using a resource that you are not."

The issue of re-opening the Lismore Lake was also brought up.

"Shame the lake pool doesn't exist. People would be able to go there and play," Helen Robinson wrote.