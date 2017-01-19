29°
News

'Save the native wildlife over cats any day': YOUR SAY

Marnie Johnston
| 19th Jan 2017 1:44 PM
Do you think cats should be indoor-only pets?
Do you think cats should be indoor-only pets? John McCutcheon

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE majority of Facebook readers of The Northern Star have said they agree with calls for cats to be kept indoors at all times.

When we asked on Wednesday night for readers to vote whether cats should locked indoors, for the sake of local wildlife, the overwhelming majority said yes to the suggestion - even those with cats themselves.

"We have a 'catio' so our cat can go in and out as pleases," Karen Boyd said.

"If anything goes inside her area, well it's fair game (moths). What bothers me is that while our cat is in her catio at night other cats come and attack her.

"Many a time I'm out at 2am throwing rocks to get rid of the other cat."

Sammy Kelly agreed with the idea of a cat enclosure.

"They should be locked in at all times. If you want them to be able to go outside then you should get outdoor cat enclosures built. It prevents cats being on the road where they love to lay in the sun, and prevents dogs attacking them and yes, wildlife being killed. I love cats, but they need to be indoors," she said.

"Yes. I think people need to make a choice whether they really HAVE to have cats and dogs and if so be responsible pet owners. The future of Australian wildlife hangs in the balance and we need to honour their right to belong here," Susannah French said.

"Cats aren't native. Save the native wildlife over cats any day of the week," Uri Sturridge said.

"Cats will kill wildlife day or night. My 2 boys adjusted to an indoor life. People are only against it because they don't want to clean litter trays," Jessica Mills said.

"Absolutely. Hate neighbours cats prowling my yard, walking on my car, pooping in my veggie garden and killing the wildlife," Susan Bridgedoctor said.

Catherine Trevillien, Samantha Hambly and Tony Martin all said that their cats were indoor cats for the safety of their cats themselves and other animals. Yes, and I'm a cat owner of two indoor cats

Others agreed with the idea of being indoors for most of the time, but not 24/7.

"We own a cat and it only coms out the back when were out there, so we can keep an eye on him. I believe pet owners should be held accountable for their animals doings," Craig Greaves said.

"I think a lot of humans should be locked inside all the time but I do agree cats should be locked inside and let out under supervision bit sad to be locked up 24/7 though," Coral McFadyen said.

"Definitely at night. My partner and I used to wake up to cats screaming and fighting right outside our bedroom window (huge glass window very close to our bed). First time it happened it gave me the fright of my life. Used to set off the dogs too," Samantha Holmlund said.

However others didn't like the idea of cats being locked up.

"No. Just at night as that's when cats do most of their exploration. Cats are free spirits and it's not easy to keep them indoors," Lee Jackson said.

"Depends on the cat. We have had ours for 2-3 years and he has only caught 2 birds (one was alive and saved) and no lizards or other wildlife. We have a bandicoot and possums that come in the front door and birds that visited our veranda in plain view and he does nothing. He absolutely decimates rats and mice but which is a plus for everyone. If your cat is hassling and killing wildlife fair enough to keep it inside at all times but if it's not then it's not fair to be locked away," Danielle Aafjes said.

"No. It's unnatural for any animal to be confined like that, just as much as humans. HOWEVER, pet owners need to be responsible with their pets, especially for their own safety - people do horrible things to animals. Every area and situation is unique; rural and urban areas have different needs and different threats," Andrastes Hare said.

Harley Nelson suggested the use of bells on the collars of cats to keep them from attacking wildlife.

Lismore Northern Star
31 new things coming to the Northern Rivers this year

31 new things coming to the Northern Rivers this year

FROM high speed internet to new shopping centres, a skate park to sporting facilities, there's lots in the pipeline around Ballina, Lismore and Richmond Valley.

Thomas George thanks Baird for his work in Lismore

Overturning the greyhound ban was a big decision, says Lismore MP Thomas George.

MP admired Premier for overturning greyhound ban

'Save the native wildlife over cats any day': YOUR SAY

Do you think cats should be indoor-only pets?

"They should be locked in at all times"

An emotional Mike Baird: 'There was great personal cost'

"After 10 years in public life, this moment for me has arrived."

Local Partners

Everything is awesome! Lego takes over Lismore City Hall

IT WILL be Lego heaven this weekend. Find out what to expect when the Lismore Brick Event arrives in town.

Watch out tossers: Anti-littering campaign ramps up

Roadside Litter Reduction Campaign display at the Ballina Fair Shopping Centre.

Onlookers encouraged to dob in litterbugs

Cat Empire goes prowling down memory lane

FUN: Australian band, The Cat Empire. Photo contributed.

During a tour next month with Xavier Rudd.

Gig Guide: the entertainment you need to know about

ON STAGE: Minnie Marks plays the Lennox Hotel, on Saturday at 9.30pm and The Rails, Byron Bay, on Sunday at 7pm.

This week's music, theatre, performance and more

Mr Love brings music and spirituality to the Bay

TOURING: Hawaiian musician Mike Love will perform in Mullumbimby this weekend.

Mike Love returns with his The Beginning Of Days 2017 Tour

Cat Empire goes prowling down memory lane

Cat Empire goes prowling down memory lane

THE band wants to reminisce this summer during a tour with Xavier Rudd.

Your chance to drive like Magnum P.I.

Tom Selleck in Magnum P.I. with his trusty 'side-kick' Ferrari.

FERRARI that appeared on classic detective show goes to auction.

Ocean Sleeper discuss being 'Six Feet Down'.

Ocean Sleeper make waves with their new EP. Photo Contributed

Gippsland band shines at Unify

Bowie's final music EP No Plan released

NEW: Artwork for David Bowie's posthumous 2016 EP, No Plan.

David Bowie's 28th and final album

Gig Guide: the entertainment you need to know about

ON STAGE: Minnie Marks plays the Lennox Hotel, on Saturday at 9.30pm and The Rails, Byron Bay, on Sunday at 7pm.

This week's music, theatre, performance and more

Mr Love brings music and spirituality to the Bay

TOURING: Hawaiian musician Mike Love will perform in Mullumbimby this weekend.

Mike Love returns with his The Beginning Of Days 2017 Tour

Get the Italian vibes next month in Lismore

CIAO: Popular Italian entertainer, Domenico.

Traditional Italian music and dance by Domenico

BANGALOWS BEST BUY!

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 $749,000

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. * 627m2 block, fully fenced cottage...

Impeccably Renovated Queenslander

19 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Positioned in desirable Palm Lily Crescent this stunning character home has been meticulously renovated with thoughtful design, functionality, style and quality. ...

Brand New Luxury Town Residences

6-8 Browning Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 Price Range:...

Perfectly located on the edge of the Byron Bay town centre and within easy walking distance to Main Beach the final stage of Seadrift is ready to purchase off the...

7875m2 ON THE EDGE OF HISTORIC NEWRYBAR

18 Brooklet Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 3 Auction Guide:...

Located in a commanding position on a gently sloping hill overlooking the historic Newrybar village. 19 kms from Byron and popular beaches the village offers...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 $1,500,000

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

12 Thomas Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 NEW PRICE ...

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations & set on a block of over 1000m2, at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary...

Ideal Byron Bay Location

18 Wright Place, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Located in the Pacific Vista area, a short stroll to Tallows beach and an easy level walk into town, this home has been seamlessly and tastefully renovated. The...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,385,000

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

Master Built Home With Cape Byron Views

60 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 5 6 4 Auction If Not...

The wonderful residence has to be seen to be believed. Built by renowned Master Builder John Eggins the property offers over 774 square meters of internal living...

The Quality Entertainer

1 Mahr Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

Enter via a paved walkway through the garden to this private and generous master built home which makes the most of natural light and the Byron climate for outdoor...

'That’s the nature of commercial reality': Lismore council

GAME CHANGER: The $13 million proposal by Quest proposal is for a three-storey complex featuring 41 serviced apartments, 53 on-site carparks, 24-hour on-site management, a gymnasium and modern guest facilities.

"It's a shame the development is no longer on the table"

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

LAND VALUES: Figures reveal how much your property is worth

Land values in Ballina have increased over the past 12 months.

Property in one Northern Rivers town has increased by almost 14%

6 new estates to build a home on the Northern Rivers

Land estates are available now on the Northern Rivers with some stages opening up soon.

Looking for a place to put down roots and raise a family?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!