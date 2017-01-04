Dreamworld is no 'ghost town' as crowds return

Dreamworld is no ghost town say readers.

OUR local readers are in strong disagreement with our recent Dreamworld story calling it a 'ghost town'.

Read the original story here.

Our Newscorp fellow journalists had reported that prices were slashed and hours extended, but still the crowds didn't come.

That simply wasn't the case, according to many people who went to the theme park.

"We were there yesterday and it was still almost half an hour wait for white water world rides and Dreamworld was almost the same for the rides that were open, Sasha Dwight posted on The Northern Star Facebook page.

"The car park was 3/4 full."

Leanda Handford speculated the article was written on a rainy day.

"It's not a ghost town. This (article) was ...when the rain was coming," she said.

"I have driven past twice in the last four days and (it) has been packed," Patrick Kevin Smith wrote.

Kim Overton agreed.

"We drove past twice this holiday period on way to brisbane. Carpark was FULL," she posted.