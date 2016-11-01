Ray Hadley campaigns against Nats over greyhound ban

THE Nationals have lost a powerful ally, with radio icon Ray Hadley telling voters to put the party last as it attempts to win a regional NSW seat in a looming by-election.

Mr Hadley has recorded advertisements saying "Send Troy Grant a message, put the Nationals last".

Troy Grant is the NSW Deputy Premier and state Nationals leader.

The radio star's fury for the Nationals continues despite Premier Mike Baird overturning the government's greyhound racing ban earlier this year.

NSW Premier Mike Baird as he announces the end of the greyhound industry earlier this year. He would later reverse his position. ANDI YU

It comes as the Shooters party strike an unprecedented alliance with Labor in an effort to secure the seat of Orange from the Nats.

Shooters MP Robert Borsak told the Daily Telegraph the strange political bedfellows have joined forces because "we want to win the seat".

Mr Grant described the deal as bizarre and questioned how the shooters can claim to represent farmers while backing Labor.

Mr Hadley said he was reading the advertisements "for a mate of mine who is a Labor Party supporter".

"You can't treat constituents like offal and expect a 71-29 result."

That was the winning margin of the Nationals at the most recent state election.

"I was incensed about the greyhound ban," he said.

"They wouldn't do it to the toff sport, it's the working class sport."

Nationals MP Andrew Gee held the seat for the Nationals with a 21.7% margin before he resigned to stand for a federal seat at this year's elections.

The by-election will be held on November 12.