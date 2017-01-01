36°
News

Rare glider saved and in breeding program

1st Jan 2017 6:00 AM
This is not the damaged squirrel glider, but one that WIRES will be able to put back into the wild.
This is not the damaged squirrel glider, but one that WIRES will be able to put back into the wild. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A DISTRESSED glider was found entangled on a barbed wire fence in Lismore Shire and identified as a female juvenile Squirrel Glider, a threatened species.

She was rescued and taken to a veterinary hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

Gliders have a patagium, a gliding membrane that extends from the wrist to the ankle, so when the arms and legs are held out, it can volplane (glide) for up to 70 metres in a single flight. It is vitally important that the patagium remain intact as without it, a glider cannot survive in the wild.

The injuries in this case were so severe that the glider was left with almost no patagium. Under normal circumstances a glider with this amount of damage would be euthanised as it would be cruel to release it back into the wild to be preyed upon with no ability to get away.

In rare cases, an otherwise healthy animal that cannot be released back into the wild may be accepted into a breeding program at one of the zoos around Australia.

WIRES enquired and kept the glider in care for about eight weeks while she healed and waited to see if she would be accepted into a breeding program.

Compromised animals that are members of threatened species go on to a special list. If there is an appropriate place for them, then National Parks and Wildlife Service authorise them to go there.

For this lucky glider, there was a vacancy in a Squirrel Glider breeding program at Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary.

Australian zoos generally operate to capacity so there is simply not the space or the resources to put compromised animals into captive care. If there had been no room for this glider in a program, WIRES would have been ordered to euthanise her.

She is lucky to be alive, but we don't know how she feels about not being able to do the thing she was born to do...glide.

At least she may give birth to new gliders of this endangered species and make a priceless contribution to wildlife diversity efforts.

WIRES Northern Rivers wish to thank the many members of the public and the area veterinary clinics who helped us rescue and release so many wild creatures in 2016.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  breeding program currumbin squirrel glider wires

You've shared your quirky NY resolutions with us

You've shared your quirky NY resolutions with us

WE asked people across Facebook on the Northern Rivers what were some of their quirkier New Year's resolutions

Rare glider saved and in breeding program

This is not the damaged squirrel glider, but one that WIRES will be able to put back into the wild.

Distressed glider found entangled on barbed wire fence

Alleged drug lab dismantled: Police block street

The chemical operations unit from Sydney examine the garage of a house in Tenterfield which is alleged to be a a clandestine laboratory.

Specialist officers from chemical operations unit brought to region

WATCH OUT: Deadly jellyfish could head to our beaches

VERY VENOMOUS: Irukandji jellyfish are known to hospitalise up to 100 people annually and while found along the Queensland coast, could soon be heading south tothe North Coast beaches. Photo Contributed

Expert: Creatures more deadly than sharks could head to North Coast

Local Partners

Triple murder near Ballina shocks community

IT WAS the worst of news for the residents of the tiny area known as German's Creek.

Holiday traffic: Avoid these locations if you can

A common sight on holiday roads along the east coast.

Traffic updates to take you into the long weekend

Time to party at Falls Byron Bay: what not to miss

Falls Festival 2016 in Byron Bay at the Byron Bay Parklands. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Our picks from this year's music line up

Lismore won't be a ghost town this New Year

FUN; Lismore streets will come alive on New Year's Day.

A list of businesses open during the Tropical Fruits festival

Dawning of a new year not to be missed

A beautiful way to greet the first sun of the year.

Imagine watching the first rays of the sun for 2017

Dwayne Johnson bought his dad a car

Dwayne Johnson bought his dad a car

DWAYNE Johnson has taken to Instagram to reveal he bought his father Rocky a car for Christmas.

What's on the big screen this week

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt in a scene from the movie Passengers.

TWO new movies join the wealth of films on at the cinemas.

Zsa Zsa Gabor laid to rest

Zsa Zsa Gabor was laid to rest at an intimate ceremony on Friday

Debbie Reynolds' greatest fear was outliving her children

Debbie Reynolds' son believes she died of a broken heart

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds to be buried together

Carrie Fisher

Mother and daughter Hollywood heavyweights to be buried together

Victoria Beckham's label 'threatened with closure'

Victoria Beckham's label could be closed down

George Michael's post-mortem is 'inconclusive'

George Michael's death still being treated as unexplained

SNEAK PEAK &quot;Where the River Bends&quot;

Rosebank 2480

House 5 3 $1,295,000

FIRST INSPECTION SATURDAY 14 JANUARY at 12 NOON One of the Hinterland's most magical, private properties on 15 gorgeous acres overlooking your own own private...

HOT PROPERTY

35 Gloria Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

For those seeking a lifestyle property that enables you to relax, switch off and enjoy the simple pleasures, this is it. Within a short walk to the pristine surf...

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Are you looking for an easy living holiday home with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate? Look no further - Here it is! In a quiet enclave, this...

Great Golden Grid Opportunity

14 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Perfectly positioned in the centre of town, this substantial family home, formerly known as "The Rectory" offers the best of positions with potential. * Older...

Stunning New Entertainer In Central Byron

75 Massinger Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,325,000 to...

This beautiful brand new home is situated in a prime position in sought after Massinger Street, just a short stroll to Clarks Beach, Top Shop and Byron Beach Cafe.

SNEAK PREVIEW - AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $825,000

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary home, capturing rural views &...

19 NORTHERLY &amp; ELEVATED, LIFESTYLE ACRES

179 Bangalow Road, Lismore 2480

Residential Land 0 0 $395,000

with VIEWS, GLORIOUS VIEWS Build your rural dream, get the kids some pets, graze a few cows, break in a couple of horses, collect eggs from your chooks & plant...

Impressive 6 Bedroom Home In Beachside Suffolk

11 Azolla Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 6 3 3 Auction - Contact...

In a whisper quiet location in beachside Suffolk Park is this spacious 6 bedroom,3 bathroom, Asian inspired double storey, double brick house. An impressive 2...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Rare Acreage Of Space, Privacy and Versatility In Byron Bay

119 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 6 4 Contact Agent

Here is an incredibly rare opportunity to purchase a substantial property on 9305m2 in a prime location with multiple accommodation options. The main residence...

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Huge, NBN-ready lots up for sale near Goonellabah

Huge lots up for sale as part of stage one of the Valley View Estate.

"Land releases like this are scarce”

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

$41 million plans for go-kart track, private helipad

An artist impression of facilities at a proposed $41 million development at Empire Vale.

Take a look at this major development proposed for south of Ballina

Halfway mark reached for housing development

Work is progressing on the Epiq development at Lennox Head.

Planned shopping centre to create hundreds of new jobs

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!