Rapist turns himself in after victim threat

A MAN who sexually assaulted a girl almost every night over a two-week holiday in Tabbimoble has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Former youth worker James Nicholas Kontaxis pleaded guilty before the District Court of NSW to multiple counts of having sex with a child between 10 and 14-years-old.

The court heard the girl, then 12, was in bed when Kontaxis sexually assaulted her in 2004.

Later that year, they stayed in a caravan on a farm in Tabbimoble over about a fortnight, during which Kontaxis had sex with her and committed indecent assault on most nights.

The girl got in contact with Kontaxis a decade later in December 2014, confronting him about the abuse she endured as a child.

He turned himself in at Port Macquarie Police Station three days later, admitting on record "I knew I had done the wrong thing”, and "I want to make reparation”.

He has been in police custody since May 23 this year.

The court heard Kontaxis lost his job as a youth worker with the Department of Juvenile Justice and Department of Community Services in 2003, sending him into a spiral of depression and alcoholism.

A psychologist said Kontaxis reported he had never been sexually assaulted as a child, described his sex drive as average, and denied having paedophilic attraction.

"The offender reported that the offending had weighed heavily on his conscience, but he had never found the 'right time' to tell his wife,” the court heard.

The psychologist deemed Kontaxis a relatively low risk for re-offending.

Judge Phillip Mahony took into account Kontaxis's voluntary admission of guilt to police, but noted it only happened after the victim confronted him.

"The circumstances in which he reported the matters to the police, three days after that confrontation, are consistent with a threat by the victim to report the matter to the police within seven days, as submitted by the Crown,” Judge Mahony said.

"In those circumstances, the disclosure was not entirely voluntary.

"Rather, it was made in the shadow of impending detection rather than an unprovoked and guileless surrender.”

Kontaxis will be eligible for parole on May 22, 2022, having served six years of his eight-year sentence.

