'Rally in paradise': Jake Monahan laid to rest

A large crowd descended on Nimbin to farewell Jake Monahan at his funeral on Wednesday, January 11.

FAMILY and friends yesterday gathered in Nimbin to farewell much-loved local man, Jake Monahan.

The 26-year-old died after taking an unknown substance at a New Year's Day rave at Mt Lindesay.

Rally in paradise was painted on Jake's casket, an alternative twist on the the conventionally used epitaph, rest in peace.

The quirky phrase was used by many who attended the funeral in online tribute post.

One of those was by Connor Jupiter, who honoured his friend's memory in a heart-felt Facebook post.

"Laying a friend a brother a soul a family member in the ground is a hard thing to do,” Mr Jupiter wrote.

"Saying good by till I see u (sic) in the next life the next adventure the next kingdom feels like a good by for ever.

"But those we call a brother don't go away they walk beside us every day unseen unheard but there watching protecting.

"In paradise u (sic) are. Rally in paradise.”

Many, like Jady-Rhiannon Greaves, referred to the late Nimbin native by his nickname, "Monzy” in tribute posts online.

"Monzy, One Love ... So proud of everyone for making it a celebration of Jake's life and not just a funeral,” she wrote on Facebook.

About ten days ago, friends established a Gofundme fundraiser to support the Jake's family with funeral costs.

The fund raised $3,344 of the $6000 goal with another bank account opened to raise further funds.