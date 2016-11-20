Rainbow road touted for Lismore CBD

COLOURFUL IDEA: Lismore City councillor Adam Guise at Carrington St, where he proposes rainbow street art on the road.

LISMORE CBD could soon have a rainbow road to celebrate its vibrant community.

Lismore City Council expects a feasibility report back from council staff on the idea in the coming weeks.

Councillor Adam Guise pitched a rainbow pedestrian crossing near the Carrington St and Magellan St intersection at the November meeting.

But the idea was deemed unsafe by Roads and Maritime Services.

A report into a colourful pavement treatment was supported by councillors 7:3 instead.

Cr Guise hopes a colourful pavement treatment from the intersection to the Back Alley Gallery will eventuate.

"It will be like a rainbow affect on the ground, that does not equate to a crossing, but has similarity to it,” Mr Guise said.

The Greens councillor was inspired by similar rainbow walkways at Sydney and Adelaide.

"It's a celebration of our diversity, our wonderful rainbow colour community, our LGBTQIA (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Questioning, and Intersex) population.

"In the Northern Rivers we have Tropical Fruit - a big festival at the showgrounds - it attracts LGBTQIA people from all around the world.

"We also have the Aboriginal History of the Rainbow Serpent and we also have the Aquarius Festival in Nimbin and rainbows are very symbolic there.”

At Carrington St on Saturday, Lismore Heights resident Brent Parker, 52, said he supported the idea.

"I think it would add to the diversity and it's different.”