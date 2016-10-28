26°
Racist, 'hateful' vandalism angers Ballina community

Claudia Jambor | 28th Oct 2016 12:10 PM
Police are appealing for information about racist vandalism painted on footpaths and a fence at a Ballina address. The incident is believed to have occurred on the evening of October 24 and the morning of the 25th.
Police are appealing for information about racist vandalism painted on footpaths and a fence at a Ballina address. The incident is believed to have occurred on the evening of October 24 and the morning of the 25th.

THE Ballina community has hit back at vandals behind racist slurs painted on a property in Vera St.

Images of the vandalism were posted to social media on Tuesday night after the hateful comments were discovered around the property that morning.

A surge of community support was felt by the victim, who spoke to The Northern Star and wished to remain anonymous, on social media.

Many expressed their disgust about the derogatory remarks with some apologising on behalf of the town for the racist behaviour.

 

The victim's friend, Brooke Bowen was angered at old, racist stereotypes being repeated in the 21st century.

"It's 2016. It makes me feel angry and frustrated that people don't realise that just because we are a different colour it doesn't mean we are different people," Ms Bowen said.

"We all bleed the same."

The victim said the graffiti has since been cleaned up by Ballina Shire Council and Department of Housing staff but the hateful comments can still be read.

 

The vandal attack has led to the victim calling on a friend to staying with her and her two young children, who are feeling unsafe after the incident.

Police say the incident may have occurred at 7pm on Monday evening or the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Ballina Police Station, 6681 8699.

Topics:  ballina community police racism vandalism

