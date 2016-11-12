Quirky family fun at Ballina's iconic Prawn Festival

PARTY TIME: The Ballina Prawn Festival is on this Saturday.

THE Ballina community loves a good event, so organisers of today's Prawn Festival are keeping their fingers crossed for good weather.

Festival director Nadia Eliott Burgess said they hoped to take this year's event "to the next level”.

"Many decades ago, Ballina had major festivals such as the Ballina Mardi Gras and the Kingsford Smith Festival,” she said.

"We loved that people really got out there and had such a great time at these events.

"So the 2016 Ballina Prawn Festival has been created to be quirky and a whole lot of fun for everyone. We warmly welcome community participation.”

The modern day Ballina Prawn Festival is set on the banks of the Richmond River and has been touted as a "quintessential Aussie event” and a celebration of the laid-back Ballina lifestyle.

It will attract thousands of local residents and visitors from throughout the Northern Rivers and beyond.

There will be something for everyone, with a raft of activities and entertainment planned for the day, including the popular DIY raft race, spectacular boat parade and live music all day, with Eskimo Joes, Kav Temperley, Mitch King, The Young Murphies, Broadfoot and Simon Doe and local legend and mojo bluesman, Marshall O'Kell.

A giant, 22-metre Ferris wheel will be there, along with a whole lot more rides for the kids.

The hugely popular Eat Street will be in full swing too.

The Ballina Prawn festival will be held at Missingham Park today, 10am until 10pm. Visit ballinaprawnfestival.com.au for more details.