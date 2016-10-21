Quality vealers and weaners with mixture of meatwork cows

300 cattle were sold at Lismore Saleyards on Tuesday.

The yarding consisted mainly of secondary quality vealers/weaners and a mixture meatworks cows.

Prices for good quality weaner steers sold dearer, prime vealers a few cents cheaper and heifers for restockers 10c to 20c cheaper than last weeks high rates.

Prime vealers sold from $3.65 to $3.80/kg.

Weaner steers weighing around 200 kg liveweight sold from $4.20 to $4.40/kg for returns of $780 to $940.

The cow market showed an easing tendency but producers were still very happy with their results.

Heavy beef cows sold in the $2.20 to $2.55/kg range and dairy cows $1.70 to $2.42/kg.

Cows for restocking sold from $1.90 to $2.44/kg