Quake shock for Northern Rivers boy

NEW ZEALAND's earthquake was as an unwelcome birthday surprise for one Northern Rivers boy and his family, NZ press have reported.

William Wardrop told the NZ Herald he turned 12 on Monday and was holidaying with his family in Wellington on the south coast of New Zealand's North Island when a magnitude-7.5 earthquake shook much of the nation just after midnight that morning.

"We were panicking,” William told press.

William was quoted saying the walls of his 10th floor room at The Park Hotel were covered in cracks "like spider webs”.

The report said he and his parents, Sandra Wardrop and Paul Wardrop, and his brother Alexander, who celebrated his 15th birthday jet boating in Rotorua on Saturday, evacuated the hotel via emergency stairs.

The family reportedly spent the rest of the night on a couch in another hotel lobby along with dozens of other guests from The Park Hotel but could hardly sleep.

The Northern Star has attempted to contact the Wardrop family.