Protest to continue by nurses over reduced patient care

Kyogle Memorial Hospital has seen nursing duties taken over by security staff.

NURSES are being left vulnerable and the level of patient care has reduced due to cuts in their hours by the Local Health District.

As an example, the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association have claimed last weekend there was no security staff on Saturday night at the Kyogle Memorial Multi Purpose Service when the Kyogle Show was on.

Instead of maintaining the assistant in nursing (AiN) hours, a health & security assistant (HSA), whose current main duties within the MPS are cleaning and security, will replace the afternoon shift.

The nurses will continue their protest to the staffing changes as members of the Kyogle Memorial hospital branch of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association will gather outside the hospital at 1pm on Wednesday, October 12.

Nursing staff are concerned that the removal of nursing hours will result in a lower standard of care for the aged care residents and may put both patient and staff safety at risk, as HSAs are not

appropriately trained or qualified to provide personal care to aged care residents within Kyogle Memorial MPS.

Difference in qualification

AiNs have a minimum certificate III qualification, such as the certificate III Health Services Assistance (Assisting in Nursing Work in Acute Care), or are second year undergraduate nursing students.

Their formal training totals around 360 hours, whereas the HSAs will only receive three hours of basic training before they will be expected to provide and assist with personal care.

This year, the Federal Government granted Kyogle Memorial Multi Purpose Service $146,000 to open three additional Residential Aged Care Beds (RAC).

To open the beds in March 2016, an additional eight AiN hours were added each day.

From September 12, the LHD has cut four hours of nursing care from these additional hours and replaced them with a HSA.

Protest details

WHEN: from 1pm WEDNESDAY, 12 October 2016

WHAT: Interviews with local nurses/photo opportunities

WHERE: Outside Kyogle Memorial Multi Purpose Service (MPS)

199 Summerland Way, Kyogle