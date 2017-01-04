Proposal to extend dog off-leash area on beach

The proposed extension for a dog off-leash area goes 380 metres further south of the Airforce Beach 4WD track.

DOG lovers will be excited to know that there may be more area for Fido/Rover/Honey to run around off their leash.

Richmond Valley Council has proposed an extension to the dog off-leash area at Airforce Beach at Evans Head and are looking for community input.

To find out what dog-lovers in Evans Head say, read here.

The proposed extension is for a distance of 380m south from the existing southern boundary of the off-leash area along the beach.

The report, including aerial photographs of the proposed extended area and the existing area, can be viewed or downloaded from the On Exhibition page at www.richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au or at Council's Customer Service Centres in Evans Head and Casino. T

The closing date to make a submission is 5pm Friday, January 20.

For further information regarding the proposed extension you can call council on 6660 0300.