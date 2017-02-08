Program helps duo STEP up

A COMMUNITY partnership between FSG and Nortec has resulted in two local people gaining paid employment.

The two Nortec clients were referred to FSG as part of the Social, Training and Enterprise Partnerships Program (STEP).

Both clients were accepted and given regular shifts at the FSG retail shop in River St, Ballina.

Over a three month period, they gained important skills on a volunteer basis.

FSG Community Collective team leader, Kerensa Dixon, said both of the clients had since gained paid work and one of them, Kylie Cochrane, had continued working at the FSG retail shop.

"They came in and volunteered in the shop and we taught them cash handling skills, customer service, communication and how to set up displays," she said.

The FSG retail shop in River St sources products from local artists and suppliers.

Ms Dixon said many people dropped into the shop to ask how they could get involved.

"It's a great way for people to get more exposure for their products," she said.