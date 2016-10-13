Pro shark net rally cancelled after Baird decision

DON Munro, President of Le Ba Boardriders revealed a pro shark net rally was being organised in the midst of Mr Baird's shock shark net proposal.

Mr Munro said he did not want to speculate whether or not Mr Baird's sudden announcement was a direct response to the rally plans, but organisers were expecting thousands at an undecided North Coast beach.

Mr Munro said Mr Baird's shark net announcement has meant the rally has been called off.

The board riders would use the rally to also advocate the introduction of shark quotas for the fishing industry.

"There have been injuries and a death, grief and psychological and economic effects from the shark attacks, across a big cross-section people,” he said.

"There is a percentage that don't want nets, some who do, and then there are those calling for culls.

"Baird has stepped up with the only thing available that will be effective now. Nets have been used for over 60 years without a fatality.

"Shark nets will keep the candle burning on tourism on the Northern Rivers which has been hurting since being dubbed the 'shark capital'.

"We need to get the nets in long before the school holidays start. They are comparatively inexpensive compared to the money squandered on the Eco Barrier.

"They are ready to go and it only takes one week to install.

"This is an emergency situation and without the nets we (the North Coast) are going to end up in the doldrums,” Mr Munro said.