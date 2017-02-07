Pro-cannabis campaign flies high in Canberra

A BLOW-UP phial of medicinal cannabis stood tall in the nation's capital today as marijuana advocates from around Australia and the North Coast campaigned for the legal use of the controversial drug.

Nimbin Hemp Embassy president, Michael Balderstone estimated 20 people from the Nimbin area were among the 200 protesters crowded in front of Parliament House in Canberra, who called for the legalisation of cannabis.

Green balloons flew high as protesters held signs which promoted home grown cannabis and others accused politicians, who support prohibition, as supporters of organised crime.

Independent senators Derryn Hinch and Pauline Hanson were notable politicians who met with protesters throughout the day.

Mr Balderstone said Mr Hinch was in full support for legalising marijuana and that he would be attending Nimbin Mardigrass to be held later this year.

He hopes Page MP Kevin Hogan will speak to pro-marijuana advocates later today.

The demonstration coupled with the the defection of former Liberal senator, Cory Bernardi made for a busy first day back for Federal Parliament.