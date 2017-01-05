Pristine North Coast beach trashed after illegal beach party

DISREGARD: Revellers using the ecologically sensitive foreshore at Tallow Creek in Arakwal National Park for their own hedonistic pleasure.

THEY probably think they are being "in tune" with their environment by having a party on the beach, but they're sorely mistaken.

In fact partygoers at an illegal rave at Tallow Creek on New Year's Eve have shown a complete disregard for the sensitive coastal area, leaving others to collect an estimated 50 cubic metres of trash from the pristine beach.

National Parks is working with police to investigate the event, which occurred on the shores of the estuary in Arakwal National Park, located between Suffolk Park and Cape Byron.

Local residents heard the noise and made complaints.

Tens of partygoers, who can be seen milling around on the morning of New Year's Day in photographs provided to The Northern Star, seem oblivious to their impact.

Photos View Photo Gallery

One man can be seen grinning as he sits on top of a generator used to power music to the event.

Other photos showed a number of cars parked illegally around Byron Bay High School, which is in close proximity to the creek mouth.

A local National Parks spokesman said the event was not sanctioned and those attending were liable for fines of up to $3300.

"This area is a National Park and includes shore-bird habitat," the spokesman said.

The NPWS is interested to hear from anyone who may have information about the event. Call the local National Parks office on 1300 361 967 Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.