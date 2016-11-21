Mmm..home made honey sandwiches

THERE'S a buzz going around the local preschools and the noise has been coming from some special bees.

Thanks to a pilot initiative brought about by the building of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway, Australian native stingless bees are to be protected through a unique education program.

"We are obviously going through areas that have native bees as we build the new bypass," Environmental manager for the Pacific Highway project, Scott Lawrence said.

Woodburn pre-schoolers get to see their own Australian native stingless bees. Samantha Elley

"If we can salvage their hives we do as an educational tool.

"We have been working with Richmond Landcare and the Australian Native Bee Company to establish the Buzzcare program."

Woodburn Preschool was the first lucky school to receive their own hive of native bees and the children watched in amazement as the tiny creatures flew around them.

"Three preschools in the Richmond Valley, Woodburn, Evans Head and Coraki, will each receive a native bee hive and educational resources to help pre-schoolers and their teachers develop better understanding the important role Australian native stingless bees play in being prime pollinators and facilitators of biodiversity," Clarence MP, Chris Gulaptis said.

In about a year's time the children will be able to have the honey collected from their own beehive. Samantha Elley

Preschool teachers have attended workshops to help prepare them for the new hives.

"The teachers have a number of resources to use including a manual, fact sheet and a Barty Bee children's book," The Australian Native Bee Company's Steve Maginnity said.

After a year the preschools hope to be able to harvest the honey from the bees which they will be able to use.