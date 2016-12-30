Prepare for heavy traffic at Falls event

Punters at Falls Festival 2016 in Byron Bay at the Byron Bay Parklands. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

MOTORISTS travelling to and around the Falls Festival area are being warned of heavy traffic delays between December 30 - January 3.

Plenty of people will be welcoming in the New Year at the popular event which means plenty of cars on the road around the Byron Bay Parklands.

Live Traffic has warned motorists heading to the event, and holiday-makers travelling in the area should expect delays on the Tweed Valley Way and Pacific Highway.

Addtional travel time should be allowed.

Southbound motorists heading to the event should leave the Pacific Highway at Cudgera Creek Road and follow the electronic signs through Mooball and Crabbes Creek to the venue.

Northbound motorists should leave the Pacific Highway at Brunswick Valley Way and follow the signs.