Premier to officially open hospital after redevelopment

NSW PREMIER Mike Baird will be visiting the Northern Rivers today for a very special event.
He will be accompanied by Member for Lismore Thomas George and Health Minister Jillian Skinner to officially open the $80 million Stage 3A redevelopment of Lismore Base Hospital.
Work on the hospital began back in 2009 and includes a new emergency and renal unit.
The Stage 3B development will eventually deliver a helipad, a maternity suite and a paediatric unit amongst other benefits.
This next stage is expected to continue until 2019 and is expected to cost around $260m.
Federal Health Minister Sussan Ley and Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan will also attend the hospital's official opening.