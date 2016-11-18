Premier to officially open hospital after redevelopment

Workmen were busy on site at Lismore Base Hospital, with the emergency department before it was finished.

NSW PREMIER Mike Baird will be visiting the Northern Rivers today for a very special event.

He will be accompanied by Member for Lismore Thomas George and Health Minister Jillian Skinner to officially open the $80 million Stage 3A redevelopment of Lismore Base Hospital.

Work on the hospital began back in 2009 and includes a new emergency and renal unit.

The Stage 3B development will eventually deliver a helipad, a maternity suite and a paediatric unit amongst other benefits.

This next stage is expected to continue until 2019 and is expected to cost around $260m.

Federal Health Minister Sussan Ley and Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan will also attend the hospital's official opening.