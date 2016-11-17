Pregnant lizard attacked by dog

A blue tongue lizard recently came into the care of WIRES after being attacked by a dog. It was discovered to be pregnant and the 15 babies were cared for and released.

A PREGNANT, dying blue-tongue lizard has come into the care of WIRES Northern Rivers following an attack by a dog.

A spokesperson from WIRES said lizards were unfortunately often victims of domestic dog and cat attacks, as lizards tend to live not just in the bush but also in suburbia where pets, even if kept secure in a yard, can cause severe damage and death to these native animals.

This particular eastern blue-tongue lizard was the victim of a dog attack, the WIRES spokesperson said.

Its injuries were so severe that it died, but as it did, it gave birth to four tiny babies.

A blue tongue lizard recently came into the care of WIRES after being attacked by a dog. It was discovered to be pregnant and the 15 babies were cared for and released.

The member of the public realised more babies may still be alive and called WIRES for help.

The dead lizard, including the four babies was quickly brought to a WIRES carer and as a result 12 more baby lizards were safely delivered.

Of the 16 babies 15 survived and were released the following day, the spokesperson said.

WIRES warned residents to be aware of eastern blue-tongues that may be residing around their properties.

A blue tongue lizard recently came into the care of WIRES after being attacked by a dog. It was discovered to be pregnant and the 15 babies were cared for and released.

An opportunistic feeder, the blue-tongue will eat anything slow enough for it to catch.

They will eat a variety of plants, a large range of insects, and love snails.

Care should be taken in using snail baits and insecticides when blue-tongues are living in a garden.

WIRES said they have also seen many blue-tongues injured by lawn mowers, as rather than running away the blue-tongue will try to hide in long grass so please look out for them when mowing long grass.

To keep lizards safe in your garden environment, WIRES suggested creating some safety areas using things like pieces of downpipe, which can be covered with leaf litter or placed amongst your plants.