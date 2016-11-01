Prankers wreak Halloween havoc

FROM scary clowns intimidating kids to egging cars, Halloween pranksters took their tricks too far on the Northern Rivers.

One of the most disruptive of the pranks police were called to was at Suffolk Park, where up to 150 unsupervised youths were throwing eggs and water bombs at traffic on Beach Dr.

Police were on scene at around 6pm last night and spent more than four hours trying to disperse the mischievous crowd.

A similar incident occurred at Lennox Head at around 7.40pm, where a group of up to 40 youths were pegging eggs and water bottles at traffic travelling on Hutley Dr.

This is the fourth Halloween police have dealt with trouble-makers on Hutley Dr, according to Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce.

"It's an on-going issue in that area and we expect the parents of those kids to be responsible for them and know where they are and what they are doing at night," Insp Bruce said.

In Ballina, police were called to several Halloween nuisances.

A group of seven youths were harassing passers-by on Kerr St at around 6.10pm.

About six youth dressed as scary clowns were interrupting traffic on River St near the Big Pineapple just before 6.30pm last night.

Back in Ballina's CBD, a car with five males was reported to be driving around scaring younger trick-or-treaters on Fox St.