PRADA'S Priscillas is an all-male revue from Sydney, the birthplace of Australian drag.

Sydney gender ulusionist Prada Clutch and her 'girls' take you on a history class, from iconic gender ilusion show Les Girls in the 1960s, through the Aussie outback with Priscilla Queen of the Desert in the 1990s and into 2017 with a celebration of today's music icons.

Jam-packed with dazzling feathers, wigs, head-pieces, costumes and performances, promoters have prmisaed audiences will not forget this glittering dragspectacular.

Prada's Priscillas is headlined by Prada Clutch, a drag queen with a voice that allows her to sing the hits that audiences want to hear.

Prada has featured in stage shows across the Country, in Sydney and the Gold Coast to Alice Springs, as well as in New Zealand.

She draws her inspiration from the likes of stars such as Dusty Springfield, Patti LaBelle, BetteMidler and Cher.

The creative director of the show is one of Australia's original Les Girls, Monique Kelly.

Kelly was a member of Les Girls from 1973 to 1997.

She has a keen eye for detail detailed memoies of how it was done in her day, making her an asset to the show.

She's considered the pot of gold from the Golden Mile.

The show is choreographed by Stephen Clarke, a profesional choreograper since 1985.

Mr Clarke has worked for Kylie and Dannii Minogue, Cyndi Lauper and Diana Ross.