Popular North Coast bakery on a winning wicket

YUM, YUM: Mullumbimby Bakery employees Kimberley Hambly and Cathy Robb stand in front of the wide selection of cakes and bread at the local store.

MULLUMBIMBY Bakery has a reputation for creating delicious pies and high quality breads, including sourdoughs and four-seed bread.

New owner Scott Hogan said they wanted to keep all the products that customers knew and loved.

He said they were conscious of their customers' great taste and didn't want to make any drastic changes, including keeping all the same staff.

"Our goal is to ensure the quality is there and remains what people have come to expect,” he said.

Mr Hogan trained as an apprentice under the former owner almost 16 years ago and said he had seen first-hand the quality and passion that went into making their food.

He said he was grateful to his former mentor for the skills he had taught him because they gave him the grounding to run three successful bakeries.

Mr Hogan also owns Mullum Hot Bread and recently purchased Mullumbimby Bakery after a private offer was made on the Brunswick Hot Bread Shop.

He had owned and operated the Brunswick Hot Bread Shop for 12 years.

"It was a very difficult decision to let the Brunswick store go because we had been doing such a great turnover in trade and we love our customers and the close connection we have with them,” he said.

"But owning two bakeries in Mullumbimby offered my family and I the chance at a lifestyle change.

"My wife's parents lent us the money for the Brunswick shop and it proved to be a fantastic decision as it just went from strength to strength.

"I am very grateful to my in-laws because without them I wouldn't be sitting here with two bakeries in a fantastic town.”

Mr Hogan originally did his apprenticeship at the Brunswick Hot Bread Shop in 1994, before moving to Sydney and subsequently playing football for St George and Cronulla.

Upon returning to his much-loved home of Brunswick Heads he saw the opportunity to purchase the bakery.

Mr Hogan said he couldn't be happier with the expanding his business in Mullumbimby and loved the satisfaction of seeing people enjoying eating what he had personally made.