Popular Gbah pizza shop closes down, and it may be for good

Tanya and Nathan Stanborough are desperately trying to find a home for their children in the Lismore area. Cathy Adams

IT'S A sad day for gourmet pizza lovers in Goonellabah as the closest option has now closed down.

Franchisee of Pizza Capers at Goonellabah Village near Coles, Tanya Stanborough, confirmed she would not be reopening the store.

It means the next closest pizza shop is Domino's, near Woolworths, and the next closest gourmet pizzas are in town.

Former Pizza Capers manager Tanya Stanborough and her children Jordan, Olive, Lilly and Hayden, in 2015. Cathy Adams

The closure has also left the Northern Rivers empty of the franchise with the next closest stores at Coolangatta and Port Macquarie.

Mrs Stanborough and her husband, Nathan, operated the store for one of the two years that it was open.

It now appears online as "Permanently Closed" and has been removed from the locations on the Pizza Capers website.

It is unconfirmed at this stage whether Pizza Capers Goonellabah will reopen under new management or if it is gone for good.