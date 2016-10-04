26°
News

Popular Gbah pizza shop closes down, and it may be for good

Cathryn Mclauchlan
| 4th Oct 2016 9:15 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now
Tanya and Nathan Stanborough are desperately trying to find a home for their children in the Lismore area.
Tanya and Nathan Stanborough are desperately trying to find a home for their children in the Lismore area. Cathy Adams

IT'S A sad day for gourmet pizza lovers in Goonellabah as the closest option has now closed down.

Franchisee of Pizza Capers at Goonellabah Village near Coles, Tanya Stanborough, confirmed she would not be reopening the store.

It means the next closest pizza shop is Domino's, near Woolworths, and the next closest gourmet pizzas are in town.

Former Pizza Capers manager Tanya Stanborough and her children Jordan, Olive, Lilly and Hayden, in 2015.
Former Pizza Capers manager Tanya Stanborough and her children Jordan, Olive, Lilly and Hayden, in 2015. Cathy Adams

The closure has also left the Northern Rivers empty of the franchise with the next closest stores at Coolangatta and Port Macquarie.

Mrs Stanborough and her husband, Nathan, operated the store for one of the two years that it was open.

It now appears online as "Permanently Closed" and has been removed from the locations on the Pizza Capers website.

It is unconfirmed at this stage whether Pizza Capers Goonellabah will reopen under new management or if it is gone for good.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  closed, goonellabah, pizza capers, pizza chain, tanya and nathan stanborough

Why you should dispose of garden netting correctly

Why you should dispose of garden netting correctly

AN Eastern Brown snake trapped in discarded garden netting has been saved by some quick thinking WIRES Northern Rivers rescuers.

Night to say thank you and goodbye to Lismore mayor

Outgoing Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell

Event organised to give residents opportunity to say thank you

Do you really need to work to pay your home loan?

Should you really take out that loan?

Sheep shears up for sale in local first

Franco Girardi with his "From Farmpunk to Plynth' exhibition at the Serpentine Gallery in Lismore.

More than 200 shears 'upcycled' into art

Local Partners

'What if the patient gags?': Fears for local hospital care

IT'S BAFFLING why Kyogle Memorial Hospital would reject AINs in favour of lesser-trained staff, especially for elderly patients, says union rep.

Security staff taking over nursing duties at hospital

Kyogle Memorial Hospital.

UNION fears for the elderly as nursing staff lose shift work

A new chance to get Mental as Anything in Ballina

FOUR DECADES: Mental as Anything STARTED IN 1976.

The new wave/pop-rock band has graced our stages for four decades.

Latest deals and offers

Photographer questioned over Kim Kardashian West robbery

Photographer questioned over Kim Kardashian West robbery

A PHOTOGRAPHER is reportedly being questioned after Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint because he posed as a policeman.

Kim and Chris finally break their Block drought

Kim and Chris pictured in their winning master bedroom and dressing room in a scene from The Block.

NEWCASTLE parents win big with massive master bedroom.

Kylie eliminated after long fight on Australian Survivor

Australian Survivor contestant Kylie Evans pictured with Matt Tarrant.

FIREFIGHTING mum couldn't topple show's core alliance.

Angelina Jolie reportedly hires two expert lawyers

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are getting divorced.

Divorce saga continues between two major stars

A little piece of Australia in Martin Clunes' backyard

Martin Clunes pictured on Norfolk Island in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

DOC Martin star hosts new series Islands of Australia.

Victoria Beckham opens up about parenting, Spice Girls

Singer Victoria Beckham

"What we did as the Spice Girls was so special."

Kim Kardashian held in hotel room at gunpoint

Kim Kardashian shared this image of her Paris visit, with sister Kourtney. Kim has reportedly been robbed at gunpoint.

Reality television star unharmed in hotel room ambush

Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Contact Brett or...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is an amazing opportunity to purchase one of the areas best and most tightly held addresses. Located on the edge of...

Idyllic Country Living in the Byron Hinterland

179 Scarrabelottis Road, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 4 $1,200,000

This is truly a beautiful part of the world located at the end of the magical Scarrabelottis Road just 10 minutes out of Bangalow. The home enjoys a setting...

Sensational Position and Potential

1/10 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Guide $800,000 to...

This potential packed beachside townhouse is located in one Byron's most popular neighbourhoods, just on the edge of the town centre and across the street from...

Renovated Apartment With Ocean Views

20/2 Langi Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Unit 3 2 1 $520,000 to...

This immaculate 3 bed 2 bath renovated apartment is set in one of Ocean Shores prime, elevated positions. Light and bright with high ceilings, the tiled living...

Dreams Do Come True!

7 Seastar Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

An opportunity to live in one of Byron Bay’s most tightly held enclaves. • Only second time ever presented to the market • Minutes walk to beach through National...

Private, Peaceful and Spacious

18 Ridgeland Close, Richmond Hill 2480

House 4 2 2 Auction 22nd...

Perched on a secluded ridge, this substantial and stylish master-built home has sweeping views across the Macleans Ridges Valley towards the Byron Bay Lighthouse...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,695,000 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

here is a rare opportunity!

15 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 3 2 2 $1,250,000

Set in the prestigious and sought after cul-de-sac Bay Vista Lane, this secluded property offers 2 acres of usable, elevated and beautiful north facing land. The...

A Simply Irresistible - 10 acre Lifestyle Property

96 Williams Road, Corndale 2480

House 4 2 4 UNDER OFFER!

"THE ORIGINAL WILLIAMS FAMILY FARMHOUSE - circa 1910" This lovingly renovated and maintained home boasts the WOW factor both inside and out. With outdoor verandahs...

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Buyers forking out millions

Owners benefiting from undersupplied Northern Rivers market

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record