Popular Ballina coffee shop up for sale

ONE of Ballina's most popular coffee shops, For Shaw Coffee, is on the market.

It's in a perfect location near beautiful Shaws Bay and right next to a caravan park, where new owners can take advantage of the trade from holiday-makers. Its 6am opening time also attracts tradies and early morning exercisers.

For Shaw Coffee at East Ballina.

According to selling agent Wal Murray & Co, For Shaw Coffee has super smoothies, fresh juice and health food, and specialises in locally roasted coffee using their own blend.

"Just voted #3 in the top 7 hidden gem coffee spots on the Northern Rivers,” the advertisement states.

It's a bargain at $105,000.

