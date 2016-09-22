Popular Alstonville cafe opens for dinner

The old post office in Main St, Alstonville, is now a restaurant called 86 on Main.

THERE'S a new option for your family dinner or date night in Alstonville with Australian-Italian-Mediterranean infusion 86 on Main launching Thursday-Saturday night service.

Ben Tall and Ali Hamilton opened the cafe in April for breakfast and lunches.

Dinners and happy hours launched last weekend.

"I thought it went really well ... we were very pleasantly surprised,” Ms Hamilton said.

She said it was always their plan to open at nights to give Alstonville another choice of venue.

"There's not a lot of family friendly venues here,” she said. "We tried to cater for what we thought our customers would appreciate.

Cafe 86 on Main in Alstonville, run by family members Terry Tall, Ali Hamilton and Ben Tall, has launched dinner service. Contributed

"It was not only the right time to launch it, things took a little longer than anticipated because it's a lot to fit in - breakfast, lunch and dinner,” she said.

"We're a family-run business so it was just making sure each of us were ready.”

Ms Hamilton, her partner Ben and his father, Terry Tall, who used to run Swish in Ballina, operate the business together.

As well as running the cafe Ms Hamilton and Ben care for their seven children.

"We don't sleep a lot,” Ms Hamilton joked. "But we love what we're doing.”

"They come and help out in the afternoon, with the boring stuff, like stacking chairs and cleaning.

"Both of the boys, the two eldest, are interested in learning how to use the coffee machine but they're not quite old enough yet,” she said.

Ben used to own an earthmoving business and Ms Hamilton was studying a double law degree before opening 86 on Main.

She has put that on hold for the time being but will pick it up from her third year in the future.

Cafe dinner service begins from 6pm, Thursday-Saturday, with happy hour between 5pm and 6pm.

For more information visit the Cafe 86 on Main Facebook page and to make a reservation call 6628 3333.