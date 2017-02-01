Pool toys draw kids of all ages

THEY were the big kids - councillors Maggie May and Hayden Doolan - who enjoyed Kyogle Council's newly-purchased inflatable pool toys as much as the children on Australia Day.

Entry to the council pool was free and Cr Doolan played Triple J's Hottest 100 on the loudspeakers.

Cr May was beaming.

"We wanted a youth event for Australia Day," she said.

Council's acting manager Graham Kennett said the toys were bought for $11,000 and can be used at Bonalbo, Woodenbong and Kyogle pools.

"In the past, we had hired a similar unit from time to time which was costing us around $2000 a time, for a period of use of two to four days. We would have done this once or at most twice during a pool season, and only previously at the Kyogle Pool," Mr Kennett said.

"We had a number of people express the desire for something extra at the pool. Something a bit of fun for the kids and kids at heart."

The problem with a permanent installation was they were expensive, in the order of $100,000 to $200,000, and could only then be at a single location, Mr Kennett said.

"We wanted to select a unit that could be used in the 25m pools at Bonalbo and Woodenbong as well as at the 50m pool in Kyogle," he said.