POLL: How much would you pay for a caravan site?

Camping has always been considered a cheap holiday, but this may be changing.

TRAVELLERS Tabitha and Jeff Ruigrok recently wrote us a letter sharing their disgust at the high price of a local caravan park.

And there are plenty of our readers who agree with them.

The couple had rung to get a quote for a powered site at a Yamba caravan park and were 'floored speechless' to be told $289 for two nights, ($144.50 per night) with a minimum two night stay.

Angela Johnston agreed it was too much.

"Caravan parks are pricing themselves out - you stay at a resort for the same money without the hassle," she posted.

"Camping used to be a cheap fun holiday ... unfortunately (it's) becoming out of reach for some."

Andy Hart said camping should be simple.

"Not everyone wants a cabin with a microwave," he said.

"Believe it or not when people go camping they want a patch of grass, and a tree for shade, and a tap less than 0.5 km away."

One caravan park manager, Brendan Hoskins, said they worked at keeping prices down.

"The amount of people fed up with stupid prices to stay somewhere that is full of people wanting all the mod cons of home," he said.

"We are keeping facilities basic, prices down and numbers limited and people are loving it."

Rachael Essery said her holiday in Queensland, by contrast is only costing them $75 per night.

Katherine Sarna said her said while her unpowered camp site in Victoria was only $49 per night, a powered site was $51.

"Ned Kelly lives," Perry Scott wrote.