Policeman's foot run over while giving chase

ABOUT 3.30am Saturday, September 17, police were patrolling Shirley Street, Byron Bay, when they attempted to stop a Subaru Liberty which was being driven with no headlights.

The vehicle drove off reaching an estimated 100km/h in a 50km/h zone.

Police were in pursuit following the vehicle to Skinners Shoot Road where the car stopped in a driveway and turned around.

As police approached the car, it allegedly accelerated again, running over a police officer's foot. The officer was not injured.

Police lost sight of the car but it was located a short time later crashed into trees nearby with flames coming from the engine bay.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, was pulled from the vehicle by police via the driver's side window and the fire was extinguished.

The driver was taken by NSW Ambulance Paramedics to Tweed Heads Hospital for treatment to a number of injuries as well as mandatory blood and urine tests.