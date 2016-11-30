Police warn of new telephone scam hitting region

POLICE from Richmond Local Area Command have warned local residents of a new scam targeting the Northern Rivers.

Senior Constable David Henderson said police had received reports of scam phone calls claiming to be from the Australian Cybercrime Online Reporting Network (ACORN).

"The scammers will request remote access to your PC and then ask you to log into PayPal," he said.

"This is a scam.

"ACORN will never contact you by phone.

"Contact with ACORN can only be made through the online Feedback form.

"If anyone calls you claiming to be from ACORN, please hang up and contact your local police station."